Julie Bowen's Happy Gilmore 2 Spoiler Confirms What Happened To Virginia Venit
How long is too long to wait to make a sequel? As long as the filmmakers' have a workable idea that justifies getting the gang back together, there is no such thing as "too long." Eddie Murphy recently delivered a clinic in this notion by following up the rotten "Coming 2 America" (made 33 years after the beloved original) with the thoroughly entertaining "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" (which arrived 40 years after the first film). Fans will always be happy with what they've already got, but if you can give them a second go-round that doesn't travesty everything they loved about the original, they'll gladly fork over their cash.
Adam Sandler has made his own share of sequels, but he's yet to revisit one of his movies that didn't outright suck. So he's in uncharted territory with "Happy Gilmore 2," which will bring back the power-hitting pro golfer whose success on the links saved his grandmother from an old persons' home that was clandestinely doubling as a sweatshop. For many, "Happy Gilmore" is Sandler's "Citizen Kane" (at least of his pure comedies), so this is an unusual commercial risk for the comedy superstar.
Does he have a great idea? We've no idea. We don't know much of anything really. But thanks to some playful banter on The Today Show, we know what happened to Happy's relationship with pro golf publicist Virginia Venit.
Happy and Virginia are still together in Happy Gilmore 2
Julie Bowen had done some television in the 1990s, but she'd never appeared in a feature film prior to getting cast as the plucky Venit, who sees tremendous marketing potential in Happy's raucous approach to the infamously staid sport of golf. Bowen went on to become a major television star as Claire Dunphy on ABC's "Modern Family," but "Happy Gilmore" holds a special place in her heart.
After confirming to Today co-host Jenna Bush Hager that she was sworn to secrecy on everything related to "Happy Gilmore 2," Hager casually asked if Virginia and Happy are still together. "Yes, we are still very much together," replied Bowen. Hager needled Bowen for having dropped a spoiler, but Bowen didn't sweat it. "Is that bad?" she asked. "No. That ... You can put that ... I think I'm allowed to say that!"
And if she wasn't allowed to say that, we might just have some "Happy Gilmore 2" re-casting news for you in the coming days.
As for whether "Happy Gilmore 2" will be worth the trouble, we'll find out when the film, which just started shooting this week, hits Netflix sometime next year.