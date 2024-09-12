Julie Bowen's Happy Gilmore 2 Spoiler Confirms What Happened To Virginia Venit

How long is too long to wait to make a sequel? As long as the filmmakers' have a workable idea that justifies getting the gang back together, there is no such thing as "too long." Eddie Murphy recently delivered a clinic in this notion by following up the rotten "Coming 2 America" (made 33 years after the beloved original) with the thoroughly entertaining "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" (which arrived 40 years after the first film). Fans will always be happy with what they've already got, but if you can give them a second go-round that doesn't travesty everything they loved about the original, they'll gladly fork over their cash.

Adam Sandler has made his own share of sequels, but he's yet to revisit one of his movies that didn't outright suck. So he's in uncharted territory with "Happy Gilmore 2," which will bring back the power-hitting pro golfer whose success on the links saved his grandmother from an old persons' home that was clandestinely doubling as a sweatshop. For many, "Happy Gilmore" is Sandler's "Citizen Kane" (at least of his pure comedies), so this is an unusual commercial risk for the comedy superstar.

Does he have a great idea? We've no idea. We don't know much of anything really. But thanks to some playful banter on The Today Show, we know what happened to Happy's relationship with pro golf publicist Virginia Venit.