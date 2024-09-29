Johnny Depp Sustained A Bloody Injury While Filming The Tourist

When it was released in 2010, Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck's "The Tourist" — a remake of Jérôme Salle's 2005 French thriller "Anthony Zimmer" — was unfairly maligned. The film only racked up a piddling 21% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 175 reviews, with critics lambasting the complicated plot and the casual pace. Peter Travers called it one of the worst films of the year, and Roger Moore felt the two leads, Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie, had no romantic chemistry.

Stephanie Zacharek, however, loved it, noting that it was the kind of romantic international caper film that isn't made anymore, calling it "elegant" and "sensuous." This author tends to agree with Zacharek, feeling "The Tourist" to be sexy, adult, and dazzling. It has two sexy movie stars trekking through gorgeous European locales, engaging in lightweight espionage and trading flirty looks. It feels like a movie from a prior generation, one that should have charmed international audiences with its overwhelming sparkle. The script by von Donnersmarck, Christopher McQuarrie, and Julian Fellowes is frothy and old-fashioned. The film is really, really delightful.

Of course, in 2024, it's harder to watch "The Tourist" due to the presence of Depp. Thanks to a very public divorce with actor Amber Heard, a lot of details about Depp's alleged acts of domestic abuse came to light, leaving many of his former fans to reject his work. Depp has also been in trouble with the law over the years for drunken misconduct and temperamental behavior on movie sets. These days, he works a lot less, and many of his films aren't as celebrated as they once might have been. Depp might have made it difficult to enjoy a dazzling film like "The Tourist," had it come out now.

Back in 2010, however, Depp was still in the public's good graces, and we could enjoy his performances without the need for an asterisk. Indeed, he gave a lightweight interview with IGN that year, talking about how he cut his foot on the set of "The Tourist" and that he didn't notice until he started bleeding on the floor.