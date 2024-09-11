The Controversial Minecraft Live-Action Movie Trailer Looks Much Better Animated

"Minecraft" is, without exaggeration, the best-selling game in the history of video games. It is so wildly popular that it was an inevitability that Hollywood would one day come calling. That day has finally come: "A Minecraft Movie" is hitting theaters in 2025. We recently got a look at the first trailer for the film, which is a live-action interpretation of the wildly popular sandbox game, and to say that the internet was vocal in sharing thoughts on the trailer would be an understatement. Well, now someone has taken it upon themselves to show us what could have been, by giving that trailer the animated treatment.

Twitter user Alumio recently uploaded an animated version of the very same trailer that Warner Bros. released last week. Same voices. Same shots. Same everything else, only animated instead of live-action. As of this writing, the animated version of the trailer has 10.7 million viewers and nearly 300,000 likes. Resoundingly, the internet seems to enjoy this take on "Minecraft" more than the live-action version we're getting. See for yourself.

In a short burst, it certainly seems like animation better suits the world of "Minecraft." For what it's worth, this project has gone through several stages of development hell, with Rob McElhenney just one of the many filmmakers who tried to make a different version of the film. His version fell apart and we're left with the live-action version that, in a small dose, the vocal people online seem to not like very much. (That's the nice way to put it.) Granted, those who are willing to comment about something on the internet don't represent the masses, but it's something to consider.