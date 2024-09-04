The First Live-Action Minecraft Movie Trailer Is Just As Wild As You'd Expect
The first official trailer for the "Minecraft" movie is here. The new film is based on the wildly popular, visually retro open-world building video game of the same name, and we're hoping it'll be a little less "Super Mario Bros Movie" (that is, a bland kids' game IP tie-in) and a little more "LEGO Batman Movie" or "Barbie." So far, there have been promising signs; the film's cast features a variety of in-demand actors, from "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa to "The White Lotus" headliner Jennifer Coolidge to "The Color Purple" standout Danielle Brooks.
Jack Black stars in the film, and though I have no doubt he'll bring the same energy and amazing comedic intensity to the role as he does to everything else he's been in, it's worth noting that the actor is less beloved than usual lately thanks to his choice to temporarily break up Tenacious D over a comment Kyle Gass made. Other key "Minecraft" cast members include "Saturday Night Live" alum (and former Weird Barbie) Kate McKinnon, "Wednesday" star Emma Myers, and multi-talented comedian and "Flight of the Conchords" member Jemaine Clement. Despite all the star power, "though, Minecraft" will no doubt live or die by its ability to convince viewers it's more than just a tie-in cash grab.
That's where Jared Hess comes in. The "Napoleon Dynamite" and "Nacho Libre" director certainly isn't who you'd expect to direct a big-budget IP-driven movie, but this seems like one instance where an indie filmmaker's unique sensibilities could really shine through. The 2011 game on which the film is based doesn't really have a plot, after all, so aside from some obligatory jokes and references, Hess and screenwriters Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer can basically build the movie from the ground up (pun intended).
Jack Black is Steve in the Minecraft movie
The new one-minute teaser trailer for the film doesn't totally sell me on the project (an adult, so not the target audience), but it pretty much confirms that Hess is doing his own thing. That thing is a hybrid of live-action and animation that drops seemingly real humans into the video game world of "Minecraft." The promo does little to explain itself, and includes surprisingly few nods to the classic elements of "Minecraft" (I really hope we get to see someone fall down a mine shaft in the full movie), but it's a type of safe-zany that screams "offbeat kids' movie that could become a blockbuster."
Signs of the film's potential safe-zaniness include but aren't limited to: The Beatles' "Magical Mystery Tour" playing in the background, Momoa's character sporting a pink leather jacket and some sassy bangs (it seems his "Fast X" style never left him), and Black appearing — in full-bearded form — to dramatically declare himself "Steve." Mostly, the trailer focuses on the film's cast of characters looking around in wonder at a CGI landscape that features lots of square sheep and llamas. "Let your imagination run wild," the title cards say, while Momoa explains that "anything you can dream about here, you can make." The whole thing isn't particularly impressive, but it's just a first impression. We'll no doubt see more of "Minecraft" before it hits theaters in 2025.