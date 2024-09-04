The First Live-Action Minecraft Movie Trailer Is Just As Wild As You'd Expect

The first official trailer for the "Minecraft" movie is here. The new film is based on the wildly popular, visually retro open-world building video game of the same name, and we're hoping it'll be a little less "Super Mario Bros Movie" (that is, a bland kids' game IP tie-in) and a little more "LEGO Batman Movie" or "Barbie." So far, there have been promising signs; the film's cast features a variety of in-demand actors, from "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa to "The White Lotus" headliner Jennifer Coolidge to "The Color Purple" standout Danielle Brooks.

Jack Black stars in the film, and though I have no doubt he'll bring the same energy and amazing comedic intensity to the role as he does to everything else he's been in, it's worth noting that the actor is less beloved than usual lately thanks to his choice to temporarily break up Tenacious D over a comment Kyle Gass made. Other key "Minecraft" cast members include "Saturday Night Live" alum (and former Weird Barbie) Kate McKinnon, "Wednesday" star Emma Myers, and multi-talented comedian and "Flight of the Conchords" member Jemaine Clement. Despite all the star power, "though, Minecraft" will no doubt live or die by its ability to convince viewers it's more than just a tie-in cash grab.

That's where Jared Hess comes in. The "Napoleon Dynamite" and "Nacho Libre" director certainly isn't who you'd expect to direct a big-budget IP-driven movie, but this seems like one instance where an indie filmmaker's unique sensibilities could really shine through. The 2011 game on which the film is based doesn't really have a plot, after all, so aside from some obligatory jokes and references, Hess and screenwriters Chris Bowman and Hubbel Palmer can basically build the movie from the ground up (pun intended).