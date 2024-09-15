The Game Of Thrones Scenes Davos Seaworth Actor Liam Cunningham Refused To Shoot
The hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" has a bit of a complicated legacy, with a final season that disappointed many critics and fans, especially those who had developed their own elaborate theories for how it would all end. It was easy to become attached to the many characters who inhabited the fantasy lands of Westeros and Essos, and it could be deeply frustrating when it felt like the writers or showrunners didn't understand them in the same way as author George R. R. Martin. Heck, that's even the case with the prequel series "House of the Dragon," which Martin himself has criticized. One character on "Game of Thrones" never wavered in his personal moral code, however, thanks in large part to the man who portrayed him.
Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos Seaworth, the Onion Knight, apparently took a stand when there was a proposed subplot that he felt would have compromised the character. In "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series" by James Hibberd (via Business Insider), Cunningham shared a story about putting a stop to a season 7 subplot that would have seen Ser Davos crushing on a much younger woman. Thank the old gods and the new that he spoke up, because Davos is probably the only truly decent man in the entire franchise.
Cunningham refused to let Davos be a creep
In the oral history, Cunningham explained that when Ser Davos met Queen Daenerys's advisor, Missandei of Naath (played by Nathalie Emmanuel), some folks behind the scenes wanted Davos to have a major crush on the much younger woman. At the time of filming, Cunningham was nearly 30 years older than Emmanuel, for context, and Cunningham wasn't having it. After all, Davos had very paternal onscreen relationships with the preteens Shireen Baratheon and Lyanna Mormont, and it would be pretty gross for him to go from fatherly with the girls to hitting on a young woman half his age.
Cunningham didn't mince words when series co-showrunner David Benioff and director Mark Mylod approached him about Davos crushing on Missandei, telling them, "I'm not f****** doing it." He explained further, saying:
"It's the only thing I ever stood up to them on. The woman is a goddess, but with Davos' history with Lyanna Mormont and Shireen, you can't have him getting the hots for a young woman. [...] You're not undoing my hard work engendering the sympathy of the audience to have him be a perv."
Davos is easily one of the most sympathetic characters on "Game of Thrones," as he sticks to his personal moral code that mostly revolves around mitigating harm. He's incredibly kind despite his rough smuggler past and he clearly loves his family. Cunningham's right, and having him perv out over the (admittedly beautiful) Missandei would have been the wrong move.
Cunningham understood Ser Davos to his core
I'm thankful that Cunningham stood his ground, though it would have been nice if the team at the top of "Game of Thrones" hadn't been so keen on making everyone into some kind of sex pest. (Look, my grudge regarding the character changes made to Jaime Lannister is as eternal as the curse on Harrenhal.) Then again, Cunningham had to be sold on the idea of joining "Game of Thrones" in the first place, so it makes sense that he would be willing to put his foot down more than some of the actors for whom the series was their big break.
Cunningham isn't a massive name in the U.S., but he's had a great career in his home of Ireland and in the U.K., where he nearly starred as the eighth incarnation of the beloved Doctor in a "Doctor Who" movie in 1996. He's a phenomenal actor who helped bring gravitas and a tiny bit of good taste to "Game of Thrones," making Davos Seaworth one of the best characters in the whole franchise. Maybe the show's creatives should hire him as a consultant on "House of the Dragons," you know, just in case.