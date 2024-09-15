The Game Of Thrones Scenes Davos Seaworth Actor Liam Cunningham Refused To Shoot

The hit HBO series "Game of Thrones" has a bit of a complicated legacy, with a final season that disappointed many critics and fans, especially those who had developed their own elaborate theories for how it would all end. It was easy to become attached to the many characters who inhabited the fantasy lands of Westeros and Essos, and it could be deeply frustrating when it felt like the writers or showrunners didn't understand them in the same way as author George R. R. Martin. Heck, that's even the case with the prequel series "House of the Dragon," which Martin himself has criticized. One character on "Game of Thrones" never wavered in his personal moral code, however, thanks in large part to the man who portrayed him.

Liam Cunningham, who played Ser Davos Seaworth, the Onion Knight, apparently took a stand when there was a proposed subplot that he felt would have compromised the character. In "Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series" by James Hibberd (via Business Insider), Cunningham shared a story about putting a stop to a season 7 subplot that would have seen Ser Davos crushing on a much younger woman. Thank the old gods and the new that he spoke up, because Davos is probably the only truly decent man in the entire franchise.