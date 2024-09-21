Jared Padalecki Would Only Join The Boys Cast Under One Condition

It feels like it's just a matter of time before Eric Kripke's popular Prime Video show "The Boys" turns into a full-blown "Supernatural" cast reunion. Jensen Ackles, star of the latter long-running CW show (also created by Kripke), has already been featured on the cynical superhero drama, playing the season 3 character Soldier Boy. Now, Ackles' co-star Jared Padalecki is officially on board for season 5. The news of the Sam Winchester actor's casting came just a month after Kripke spoke about wanting him on the show, telling Variety in May that "I feel like I have to complete my game of 'Supernatural' Pokémon and I have my one big one — very big one — left to catch."

Fortunately for fans, Padalecki was into the idea. He said as much in an interview with Collider a month earlier, but in the process, he also revealed that he had a certain request before he made his "The Boys" debut: he wanted some time to get buff. "He has reached out to me," Padalecki told the outlet at the time, "And my response to him 90% of the time is, 'Dude, I'm 41 now with three kids. I'm not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you're going to f**king make me get naked, so give me a heads-up.'" Padalecki is not wrong to assume there might be a nudity aspect to his role; the ultra-violent "Boys" is known for pushing the boundaries of the TV rating system in every way possible.