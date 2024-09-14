The Two Underrated Movies That Left Horror Auteur Mike Flanagan Terrified
Mike Flanagan knows how to get under our skin. The horror auteur gravitates toward themes that deal with generational trauma and cyclical grief, entwined with supernatural manifestations of such visceral emotions. His Netflix horror hits offer a variety of scares: series like "Midnight Mass" mix religion-tinted bouts of vampirism with acute human loss, while his rendition of "The Fall of the House of Usher" maps the disintegration of a generational legacy marked with greed, betrayal, and pain. Apart from helming effective horror films like "Hush" and "Oculus," Flanagan has also adapted seminal literary works, including Stephen King's "Doctor Sleep" and "Gerald's Game," which the director has invested with inimitable depth.
As someone so well-versed with the inner machinations of the genre, is Flanagan easily spooked? Maybe not anymore, but horror movies "scared [him] too much" as a child, until he came to appreciate the terrifying ability of the written word to evoke uncomfortable emotions through well-rounded characters. Flanagan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about this childhood realization, while expressing his deep love for King's work:
"I couldn't watch horror movies as a kid. They scared me too much. To try to hang out with my peers, I thought I could read scary books to get braver. Stephen King was one of the first authors that I encountered, and I learned the hard way that it's much scarier on the page. And, yes, the clowns and monsters are terrifying. But it only works because of his incredible humanistic care for the characters. He's always been my hero as a writer."
However, this does not mean that Flanagan is immune to the pull of an effective horror flick. When asked about the last movies that scared him, Flanagan stated that Joel Anderson's "Lake Mungo" "truly frightened" him, while Pascal Laugier's "Martyrs" was also a compelling watch:
"The last one that truly frightened me into getting up off of the couch was an Australian movie, 'Lake Mungo'. It chilled me to the bone. There are others, like this French film 'Martyrs'. There's a lot of gore, but it's gore with a point. I generally don't love splatter."
The movies that chilled Mike Flanagan to the bone
Spoilers for "Lake Mungo" and "Martyrs" to follow.
Flanagan's high praise for "Lake Mungo," in particular, is not misplaced, as the 2008 psychological horror leverages its mockumentary format to deal devastating blows, knowing exactly when to reel things back and allow the dread to escalate. The disappearance of 16-year-old Alice Palmer (Talia Zucker) is recontextualized via her opening narration, which establishes the ominous nature of the events yet to unfold, especially after the Palmers find her washed-up corpse near a dam in Ararat. Unimaginable grief haunts the Palmers alongside literal hauntings, and the grainy, dizzying footage that captures their descent into guilt and sorrow marks the film with a distinct tint that is quite hard to forget.
When phantoms of a loved one start appearing in grainy footage, doubt ensnares our minds, as it is tough to sift through a deluge of emotions and grasp the unknowable nature of an existence beyond death. However, "Lake Mungo" injects real terror into this horrifying "what-if" realization, where unspoken love, confusion, and pain contribute to a lack of closure. The well-timed scares only exacerbate this hopeless sentiment that will weigh heavy on the Palmers forever, even after they have moved on from such a life-altering event and the spirit of Alice lingers.
While Anderson's film is an exercise in restraint, Laugier's "Martyrs" is the exact opposite, uncompromising in its portrayal of religious extremism and the abuse inflicted by the most twisted aspects of human nature. The legacy of the film is quite controversial, as the extremities depicted do feel exploitative in their handling, but it still emerges as a terrifyingly effective genre film that is meant to shock and disturb you.
Lucie (Mylène Jampanoï) and Anna (Morjana Alaoui) find fleeting comfort in one another before being subjected to their unspeakable fates, with the latter being forced to act as a conduit for spiritual transcendence at an extremely heavy cost. By the time the credits roll, questions about salvation, atonement, and the nature of existence find their way to burrow into our minds, and the hyper-specific framework of brutality only accentuates the void left behind by this singular experience.