The Two Underrated Movies That Left Horror Auteur Mike Flanagan Terrified

Mike Flanagan knows how to get under our skin. The horror auteur gravitates toward themes that deal with generational trauma and cyclical grief, entwined with supernatural manifestations of such visceral emotions. His Netflix horror hits offer a variety of scares: series like "Midnight Mass" mix religion-tinted bouts of vampirism with acute human loss, while his rendition of "The Fall of the House of Usher" maps the disintegration of a generational legacy marked with greed, betrayal, and pain. Apart from helming effective horror films like "Hush" and "Oculus," Flanagan has also adapted seminal literary works, including Stephen King's "Doctor Sleep" and "Gerald's Game," which the director has invested with inimitable depth.

As someone so well-versed with the inner machinations of the genre, is Flanagan easily spooked? Maybe not anymore, but horror movies "scared [him] too much" as a child, until he came to appreciate the terrifying ability of the written word to evoke uncomfortable emotions through well-rounded characters. Flanagan spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about this childhood realization, while expressing his deep love for King's work:

"I couldn't watch horror movies as a kid. They scared me too much. To try to hang out with my peers, I thought I could read scary books to get braver. Stephen King was one of the first authors that I encountered, and I learned the hard way that it's much scarier on the page. And, yes, the clowns and monsters are terrifying. But it only works because of his incredible humanistic care for the characters. He's always been my hero as a writer."

However, this does not mean that Flanagan is immune to the pull of an effective horror flick. When asked about the last movies that scared him, Flanagan stated that Joel Anderson's "Lake Mungo" "truly frightened" him, while Pascal Laugier's "Martyrs" was also a compelling watch: