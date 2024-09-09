The One Thing The Monsters At Universal's Halloween Horror Nights Can't Do

The looming threat of a haunted house can be daunting for newbies. They're scary and unknown! For years, I wouldn't set foot into the queue of our regular vacation spot's haunted house out of pure fear. In my mind (decades ago), all bets are off when you pass through the attraction gates into Dracula's castle or Leatherface's slaughterhouse. People watch horror movies for the thrill of a scare, and in my adolescent assumption, a haunted house was that experience on steroids.

Little did I know that most haunted attractions are safe for patrons to complete without enduring chainsaw wounds, bite marks, or even a scratch from a witch's fingernail. We were all tiny and gullible once.

(Yes, I said most haunted attractions. We'll get there.)

Universal Studios theme parks have arguably cornered the market on mainstream Halloween attractions. Its Florida and California locations erect haunted houses for nightly takeover events called Halloween Horror Nights. You'll typically get four to five sponsored haunted houses themed around the year's popular horror releases, three to four original haunted houses dreamed up by Universal's creatives, "Scare Zones" featuring roaming scare actors, and themed merchandise.

So, what can you expect when attending Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood? Let me help ease your minds. No, the Halloween Horror Nights scare actors cannot touch you. That's the golden rule. That's the one thing they can't do.

Halloween Horror Nights aims to deliver all the spine-tingle entertainment of your favorite horror movies in safe, contained environments that might induce fear but are architected for maximum enjoyment. Park management doesn't want you sprinting off the premises after one house, never to return with your hard-earned cash. Scare actors constitute a significant part of this equation since they're the people you encounter in each house and Scare Zone. They're there to make you leap out of your skin and scream bloody murder with glee — from a safe distance.