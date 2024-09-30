Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Secretly Hated Jean-Luc Picard's Pet Fish

Most Trekkies know that Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) kept a pet lionfish in a globe-shaped aquarium in his ready room. Only deep-cut Trekkies know, however, that the fish was named Livingston. Some have assumed it was named after Harold Livingston, the screenwriter of "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," but the fish could also have been named after the Scottish football team, for all we know. No information has been given about Livingston the lionfish.

Indeed, no one knows if the fish was Picard's personal pet, or if lionfish were merely standard-issue in-office animals in Starfleet. It seems likely it was the former, as the latter seems too exploitative for the life-respecting Federation; no 24th-century bureaucracy would wrangle thousands of fish merely to install them as background critters in captains' ready-rooms.

In the episode "Chain of Command, Part I" (December 14, 1992), Captain Picard was transferred off the U.S.S. Enterprise-D and replaced with Captain Edward Jellico (Robby Cox) a very different type of captain. Picard was stern and aloof, but always open to suggestions, and happy to listen. Jellico, in contrast, was buttoned-down, strict, and discouraged fraternization. He expected orders to be followed, and didn't want gossip. Jellico was by no means a bad captain, but his tight-laced command style was very different from what Trekkies were used to. Jellico, perhaps rightly, wondered out loud why the captain's ready room had a fish in it, and ordered it removed.

As it so happens, Jellico's on-screen decision actually addressed a real-life concern that Patrick Stewart had about Livingston the lionfish. Cox was interviewed by StarTrek.com in 2016, and he recalled the controversy with the fish, as well as how much he liked Jellico. For one, he felt the character to be practical and efficient, and not unlikeable at all.