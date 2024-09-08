Gary Oldman Gave Christopher Nolan One Condition For His Oppenheimer Cameo

In his review of "Oppenheimer" for The New Yorker, Richard Brody wrote that "the film is so intent on making Oppenheimer an icon of conflicted conscience that it pays little attention to his character over all." A prime example of this comes in the form of the Oval Office scene, where, having delivered the atomic bomb to his military bosses, J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) is called to a meeting with President Harry Truman.

Truman, played by Gary Oldman in a very brief cameo role, is positively giddy following his decision to drop the bomb on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, yet finds himself faced with a chastened Oppie, who feels as though he has "blood on his hands." The President balks at this confession, waving a handkerchief in the physicist's face before declaring that the citizens of the leveled Japanese cities care only about who dropped the bomb, not who made it. The tense scene comes to an end when Oppenheimer leaves the room in a state of shock and overhears Truman tell his aide, "Don't let that crybaby back in here."

Director Christopher Nolan explained the "crybaby" scene as a miscommunication between the pair, rather than something designed to indict Truman as a heartless warmonger — as many have interpreted it. Conversely, some see Truman's pushback against Oppie's guilt in this moment as simply another version of the physicist's wife Kitty (Emily Blunt)'s perfectly valid assertion that, "You don't get to commit the sin and then have us all feel sorry for you that it had consequences." But while we could endlessly debate the meaning of this scene and the very real issues into which it taps, one thing that certainly isn't up for debate is that Oldman is just a damn fine actor.

The man shows up for all of three minutes in a 180-minute movie and helps produce one of its most memorable moments. Having worked with the esteemed star multiple times, this is surely something Nolan was counting on when he asked Oldman to play Truman. But he had to agree to the actor's one condition before it could actually happen.