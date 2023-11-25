A Major Oppenheimer Moment Was Saved By The Set Of A Completed HBO Series

"Mr. President, I feel I have blood on my hands," said J. Robert Oppenheimer to President Harry Truman in 1945 during a fateful meeting at the Oval Office, according to a description of their encounter in "American Prometheus." Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" stages this event to dramatic effect, with Truman (Gary Oldman) calling the theoretical physicist a "crybaby" after the latter addresses the ethical quandaries of dropping the world's first atomic weapon. This moment is memorable; it underlines the government's eagerness to literally weaponize nuclear weapons development projects while also zooming in on Oppenheimer's accumulating guilt and despair.

According to "Oppenheimer" production designer Ruth De Jong, filming this scene demanded a considerable amount of last-minute effort and improvisations, as the crew's plans to film at the original location had fallen through days before the shoot. /Film's Bill Bria attended a home entertainment release junket for "Oppenheimer," where De Jong detailed the pains she and her team had to undergo just to secure a replacement location while racing against time. Things were eventually resolved thanks to an Oval Office set from the HBO political satire-comedy "Veep," which had to be painstakingly redressed for the sake of the scene.

The scene was originally meant to be filmed at the Nixon Library in Yorba Linda, California, but after the crew lost the location abruptly, De Jong had to try several things before finding a solution: