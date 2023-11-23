Christopher Nolan Explains Oppenheimer's 'Crybaby' Scene With President Truman

There are a lot of devastating scenes in "Oppenheimer," which makes sense considering how often it asks us to contemplate the likelihood that we'll all die in a string of nuclear explosions. It's a heavy movie with some heavy themes, particularly for its American audience. Not only do we have to watch our government officials make the cold decision to drop bombs on two civilian-heavy Japanese cities — neither of them Kyoto of course, because that's where one general went on his honeymoon — but we also have to watch this government's apparent lack of guilt over the decision. Cillian Murphy's J. Robert Oppenheimer is one of the only people who seems to seriously reckon with the devastation he's unleashed upon the world, and it's only when he gets to meet President Truman after the war that he realizes just how alone in his guilt he truly is.

"I feel I have blood on my hands," he says, and Truman (played by a nearly-unrecognizable Gary Oldman) responds by playfully offering him a tissue. "You think anyone in Hiroshima, or ... Nagasaki, gives a s**t who built the bomb? They care who dropped it. I did. Hiroshima isn't about you." Then as Oppenheimer's leaving the room we hear Truman telling his aide, "Don't let that crybaby back in here."

It's a dark moment not just for Oppenheimer, as he's realizing how little influence he truly has over how the government will be using his creation, but for us. Truman might not be most modern Americans' favorite president, but this meaner, unfiltered version of him is still rare to see. When we look back at America's questionable use of the atomic bombs during World War II, we'd sure like to think President Truman would've acted a bit more compassionately in the aftermath.