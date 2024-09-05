The Final Trailer For Netflix's Best Animated Show Is Here, And We're Not Ready To Say Goodbye
The best Netflix animated show is coming to an end, with the upcoming second season of "Arcane" also being its final one. When the show was first announced, there was plenty of skepticism, as the series' source material, the massive video game "League of Legends," has a vast mythology, but not really a narrative.
And yet, Studio Fortiche (who had already delivered visually stunning short films for "League of Legends" over the years) delivered one of the most gorgeous pieces of animation ever with "Arcane," resulting in a game changer of a cartoon and a jaw-dropping show that put the final nail in the coffin of the idea of a video game adaptation curse. But making the series isn't easy, as the first season took many years and a lot of money to develop. Similarly, the second season — with anticipations going from zero to 100 — has been in the works for years.
Thankfully, the wait is finally over, and the first trailer for season 2 of "Arcane" is finally here to remind us just how special and unique the show truly is — while also making fans everywhere mad that it's all coming to an end.
War is coming to Arcane season 2
The first season of "Arcane" ended with Jinx declaring war on Piltover by launching a missile on the city's council room, seemingly killing most of the city's elite. The trailer for season 2 wastes no time letting us know that actions have consequences, and war is unavoidable.
Lines are drawn, with Vi and Caitlyn becoming a part of Piltover's counter-attack strike team, tasked with locating Jinx and dismantling every sign of the shimmer drug, as well as putting down Silko's cult. Meanwhile, Jinx has become something of a symbol for Zaun, the name for the city's underground.
The all-out war is not only tearing the city apart, but seems to be driving the final wedge between sisters Jinx and Vi, who got separated as kids after a tragic accident. Given that they are rivals in the video game, it's likely that we won't get a happy ending in "Arcane."
"Arcane" is one of the rare Netflix TV shows, especially among the animated ones, to get a physical release, which speaks to its sheer popularity. Indeed, season 2 itself was among several Netflix shows that got leaked last month in one of the worst anime leaks in the history of the industry after a media-localization service provider was hacked.
"Arcane" season 2 will begin streaming on Netflix in November 2024.