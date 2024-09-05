The Final Trailer For Netflix's Best Animated Show Is Here, And We're Not Ready To Say Goodbye

The best Netflix animated show is coming to an end, with the upcoming second season of "Arcane" also being its final one. When the show was first announced, there was plenty of skepticism, as the series' source material, the massive video game "League of Legends," has a vast mythology, but not really a narrative.

And yet, Studio Fortiche (who had already delivered visually stunning short films for "League of Legends" over the years) delivered one of the most gorgeous pieces of animation ever with "Arcane," resulting in a game changer of a cartoon and a jaw-dropping show that put the final nail in the coffin of the idea of a video game adaptation curse. But making the series isn't easy, as the first season took many years and a lot of money to develop. Similarly, the second season — with anticipations going from zero to 100 — has been in the works for years.

Thankfully, the wait is finally over, and the first trailer for season 2 of "Arcane" is finally here to remind us just how special and unique the show truly is — while also making fans everywhere mad that it's all coming to an end.