What's The Hold Up On Arcane Season 2?

"Arcane" is not only the best animated show Netflix has released, but one of the best animated shows of the modern era. This loose adaptation of Riot Games' "League of Legends" universe has a compelling and thrilling story of rebellion set in a fantasy world, a fleshed-out world rich in lore and details, and an absolutely stunning visual style that mixes 3D and 2D animation.

While Netflix finally announced a release date for season 2 of "Arcane" for 2024, fans have still spent the months since the first season's release just salivating at any new piece of information. In an interview with e-sportscaster Guan Ze Yuan on BiliBili, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent gave fans an update on season two and explained why the return to Piltover has taken so long.

"We're making progress on it," Laurent said. "It is not ready yet, and there are two reasons for that. One, you want the quality. We just do not want to rush, and that takes time. So that's a good reason." Laurent continued, "The bad reason is honestly we didn't know if season 1 was going to be a success. If I had known, we could have started season 2 way earlier, but we didn't know so we kind of waited a bit and so now we're paying the price." While Laurent's comments make sense, they also feel like a poor excuse. It would make sense to say that a season 2 was never expected or prepared for if this was any other show, but not "Arcane."