Arcane Season 2 — Release Window, Cast, And More Info

"Arcane" was one of the biggest TV surprises of 2021. The show is set in the fictional universe of the popular "League of Legends" video game, while not exactly adapting a particular story. The result was a series that put the final nail in the coffin of the so-called video game adaptation curse. "Arcane" featured a vast, lived-in world with rich lore. The characters are complex, with their story arcs throughout the nine episodes being nuanced and thrilling to watch.

Then there's the visuals, the show's raison d'etre. Studio Fortiche delivered the most stunning piece of TV animation in a decade, with a cinematic sense of lighting and cinematography. The action is exquisitely choreographed, the character animation results in nuanced performances, while the world of the show looks striking and real. The story follows sisters Vi and Jinx and their story of separation and reunion against the backdrop of an intra-city conflict between the rich Piltover, and the crime-ridden Zaun.

Unsurprisingly, "Arcane" was met with wide acclaim from fans and critics. The show won an Emmy, which sadly felt like the end of an era for Netflix as the streamer downsized its animation output. A second season, which was inevitable given the show's success, was announced almost immediately. And yet, there's been rather little information on the show's return. So here's everything we know of "Arcane" season 2.