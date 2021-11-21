Netflix's League Of Legends TV Show Arcane Renewed For Season 2

On Netflix's own Top 10 site, "Arcane" is currently sitting at the #2 spot globally for original TV shows, just behind the new season of "Narcos: Mexico." On Rotten Tomatoes, the series has a rare 100% positive score from critics, and a 98% score from audiences. It's safe to say that the streamer has a bona fide hit on its hands — one that, crucially, appeals to audiences beyond the core "League of Legends" fandom without alienating existing fans. That's a difficult balancing act to pull off. "The Witcher," Netflix's TV adaptation of a book series that's best known as a video game franchise, walked along a similar tightrope.

"Arcane" also marked an interesting experiment in episodic releasing for Netflix. The streaming service was largely responsible for the emergence of binge-watching as a phenomenon, and a staple of Netflix's release approach has been dropping entire seasons at once for people to watch at their own chosen pace. "Arcane" season 1, however, was released as three acts comprised of three episodes each, with a new batch of episodes released weekly over three weeks.

A more traditional, episodic approach to releasing has allowed other streaming hits like Apple TV+'s "Ted Lasso" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" to generate buzz over a longer period of time compared to Netflix, whose hits tends burn very bright (see: "Tiger King," "Squid Game") but pretty quickly get dropped for the next big thing. Perhaps the batch-release approach of "Arcane" could become a happy middle ground between dragging a TV show out over months and dumping it all at once.

"Arcane" season 1 is now available in full on Netflix.