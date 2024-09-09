Anna Faris Would Come Back To Scary Movie If This Co-Star Came With Her

Many horror fans probably know that one of the working titles for Wes Craven's 1996 slasher revival "Scream" was "Scary Movie." "Scream," if you'll recall, was a metanarrative horror film, a slasher populated by teenage characters who were movie-savvy enough to recognize they were, themselves, in a slasher situation. The killer had seen "Halloween" and "Friday the 13th," and arranged his murders accordingly. As a character says late in the film, "Movies don't create killers. Movies make killers creative."

"Scream" almost immediately entrenched itself in the pop consciousness, tapping into 1990s self-awareness and reviving the moribund slasher genre for the irony generation. It also wasn't long before the culture became self-aware of its own self-awareness, and thought to dissect the very act of dissection. The ironic mockery of irony was the dominant ethos of the late 1990s. Listen to Harvey Danger's "Flagpole Sitta" sometime for another example of the attitude at play.

And, of course, watch Keenan Ivory Wayans' "Scary Movie," a slapstick spoof of "Scream" and other popular horror movies of the day. "Scary Movie" was a beat-for-beat remake of "Scream," but with dirty, gross-out jokes in place of dialogue. In the film, Anna Faris played Cindy Campbell, a name mashup of Neve Campbell (the star of "Scream") and Sidney Prescott (the name of Campbell's character in "Scream"). "Scary Movie" was Faris' breakout film role, and the public needed to contend with her comedic genius. Faris would also appear in "Scary Movies" 2 through 4.

Faris recently spoke with People Magazine about her varied career, and the actress was asked if she would consider returning to the series that brought her to fame. Faris said that she absolutely would, but only under two conditions: she needed to get a hefty paycheck (natch), and she needed to star opposite Regina Hall, who played Brenda in the first four "Scary Movies." Faris said their chemistry was too good to not recreate.