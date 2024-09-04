Universal's Beetlejuice Theme Park Show Was Replaced With One Of The Most Hated Rides Ever

You may not have noticed, but Beetlejuice is having a moment. With the upcoming sequel "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" all but guaranteed to make a ton of money this weekend at the box office, and Halloween on the way, the ghost with the most is going to be on everyone's minds for the next few months (even if we shouldn't say his name three times). You can see Beetlejuice everywhere: Movies, faux-episodes of "Hot Ones," through merchandise, and ... well, only somewhat at theme parks. You see, while Beetlejuice as a character is owned by the larger Warner Bros. Discovery entity, he does make appearances at the Universal Studios theme parks in California and Orlando. But these days, Universal execs might just be smacking their foreheads, because there was once a time not long ago when Universal Studios Orlando featured Beetlejuice as the ghost host with the most in a stage show that it eventually closed, only to be replaced by an absolutely terrible excuse for an attraction.

Although it had a number of titles throughout 25 years of existence, the show in question was most well-known as "Beetlejuice's Graveyard Mash-up," a stage performance in which Beetlejuice introduced the audience to a slew of Universal monster characters such as The Mummy, Frankenstein's Monster, and the Wolfman, who would sing some pop songs with a spooky tinge to them. While no one will tell you that this goofy and campy stage show was the top priority of visiting the Universal theme parks, it offered guests a fun respite from walking around the heat and humidity in either Los Angeles or Orlando. More to the point, Universal, far more than its main competition, Disney, is well-known for leaning into scary stuff with its yearly Halloween Horror Nights events as well as the aforementioned monsters. So you can understand why audiences were heartbroken when Universal closed the show for good in Orlando in 2016. (It didn't even last a full decade in California.)

Why would Universal do so, when the final performance got such a massive bout of attention? For some vehicular corporate synergy.