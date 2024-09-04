Does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
It's been more than three decades in the making, but director Tim Burton is finally back with a sequel to his 1988 classic "Beetlejuice." Thankfully, it's not in the form of "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian" or one of the other many versions that didn't actually get made over the years. Instead, Burton has reunited with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara for the aptly titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," which figures to be one of the biggest movies of the fall movie season. But just how big is it? Does the pandemonium continue even after the credits start rolling?
Burton isn't exactly known for franchises, to say the least. This is actually the first time he's directed a sequel to one of his own movies since 1992's "Batman Returns." So it's not like Burton is in the business of setting up things that will pay off down the road. Still, we must ask: does "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" have a post-credits scene? Is there more to the movie after those names start gliding across the screen? We're here to offer a spoiler-free guide to those heading out to see the movie. Seriously, fear not! There will be no spoilers of any kind. So, proceed without fear. Let's get into it, shall we?
Does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice have a credits scene to stay for?
In short, no, there is no post-credits scene in "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice." There is no mid-credits scene either. The movie exists as it exists, without anything more to add to that story once the credits roll. So, if you need to make a break for the lobby to use the bathroom, do so without fear of missing out. That said, it does provide an excuse to listen to Danny Elfman's score on its own, which may well be worth doing, given how essential he was to the first film's success.
Alfred Gough and Miles Millar ("Wednesday"), who penned the screenplay for the sequel, share story credit with Seth Grahame-Smith ("The LEGO Batman Movie"). The new cast is led by Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday"), who plays Lydia's daughter, Astrid. The ensemble also includes Justin Theroux ("The Leftovers"), Monica Bellucci ("Spectre"), Arthur Conti ("House of the Dragon"), and Willem Dafoe ("Poor Things"). The official synopsis for the sequel reads as follows:
Beetlejuice is back! After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" hits theaters on September 6, 2024.