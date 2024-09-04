Does Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Have A Post-Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

It's been more than three decades in the making, but director Tim Burton is finally back with a sequel to his 1988 classic "Beetlejuice." Thankfully, it's not in the form of "Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian" or one of the other many versions that didn't actually get made over the years. Instead, Burton has reunited with Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O'Hara for the aptly titled "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice," which figures to be one of the biggest movies of the fall movie season. But just how big is it? Does the pandemonium continue even after the credits start rolling?

Burton isn't exactly known for franchises, to say the least. This is actually the first time he's directed a sequel to one of his own movies since 1992's "Batman Returns." So it's not like Burton is in the business of setting up things that will pay off down the road. Still, we must ask: does "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" have a post-credits scene? Is there more to the movie after those names start gliding across the screen? We're here to offer a spoiler-free guide to those heading out to see the movie. Seriously, fear not! There will be no spoilers of any kind. So, proceed without fear. Let's get into it, shall we?