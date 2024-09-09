Star Trek 4 With Chris Hemsworth Would Have Featured Another Marvel Star

The last "Star Trek" feature film to hit theaters was "Star Trek Beyond" back in 2016, and there has been talk of another sequel in its continuity ever since. "Beyond" was the third film to take place in a parallel "Star Trek" universe, wherein Captain Kirk was played by Chris Pine, and the U.S.S. Enterprise was many times bigger than it was in the original timeline. "Star Trek 4" was being kicked around at the same time Paramount was gearing up for the launch of CBS All Access, later Paramount+, a streaming service that would debut "Star Trek: Discovery," the first new "Star Trek" TV series since 2005.

It seems, however, that "Star Trek 4" remained in the "kicked around" phase for years. Back in 2016, /Film reported that "Star Trek 4" would be a time travel story that sent Kirk back in time to meet his father, played by Chris Hemsworth in the opening of 2009's "Star Trek" movie. Since then, however, the movie has been burning in development hell, passed from filmmaker to filmmaker with no real progress. At first, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay were said to be writing. Then Quentin Tarantino pitched a "Star Trek" movie to J.J. Abrams. At one point, S.J. Clarkson was working on a version, but Pine and Hemsworth were said to have dropped out of that project. Noah Hawley was working on a "Star Trek 4" in 2019, but that one fell through too. Matt Shakman was hired on in 2021, but he dropped out due to a scheduling conflict.

At last measure, a "Star Trek" prequel film had been announced, to be developed by Simon Kinberg.

Over the course of all these unmade versions of "Star Trek 4," some fun developments were revealed here and there. Notably, back in February, Deadline announced that actress Danai Gurira, star of multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, was going to play a "really cool" role in "Star Trek 4."