Batman & Robin's Arnold Schwarzenegger Kept His Mr. Freeze Suit Under One Condition

Supernatural prescience might not be one of the Dark Knight's powers, but when Michael Keaton walked away from Batman, it was as if he could see the future. Along with Tim Burton, who directed the first two live-action Batman movies (not including 1966's Adam West-led "Batman"), Keaton had reinvented the character in the public's collective consciousness. No longer was he the Caped Crusader, but a brooding lone avenger of the night. Then, after 1992's "Batman Returns" scared the bejeezus out of kids around the world, Warner Bros. decided they better rein in Burton before he created another nightmare fairytale that made it impossible for McDonald's to sell Happy Meals.

But Warners went one step further, dismissing Burton outright and bringing in new director Joel Schumacher, who actually made a fairly dark installment in the franchise with 1995's "Batman Forever." Unfortunately, due to yet more studio meddling, the film's theatrical cut jettisoned most of the psychological elements, resulting in a movie with a much more garish, lighthearted aesthetic than its predecessor, incongruously offset by the vestiges of the original darker undertone. Luckily for Keaton, he'd bowed out after meeting Schumacher and, as he told Marc Maron, deducing that the franchise was "going south."

In truth, "Forever" was not the point where the saga went south. Indeed, in 2024 many fans continue to lobby for the release of the so-called "Schumacher cut." But what you won't find are any fans asking for a re-release of 1997's "Batman & Robin" — the point where the Batman franchise really did "go south."

There are several reasons for how and why "Batman & Robin" marked a turning point in the Batman movies. But the fact that Arnold Schwarzenegger, who played villain Dr. Victor Fries/Mr. Freeze, treated the whole shoot like one big party, making for a chaotic set on "Batman & Robin," should have been an early red flag. Even after shooting wrapped, Arnie managed to wangle an agreement that let him keep his admittedly impressive Mr. Freeze costume, proving that the only real winner from "Batman & Robin" was the Austrian Oak himself.