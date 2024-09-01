Saturday Night's Chaotic SNL Origin Story Gets Rave Reviews After Telluride Premiere

This year, "Saturday Night Live" wrapped up its 49th season and held on to the title of TV's top-rated comedy for a fifth year running. But back when the show first premiered — at 11:30pm on October 11, 1975 — it was shaping up to be a total disaster. As the poster for "Saturday Night," Jason Reitman's upcoming account of that fateful night, neatly summarizes:

"The writers are inebriated. The set is on fire. The sound system is wrecked. The actors are physically assaulting each other. The crew is in open revolt. They have 90 minutes to figure it all out or the network is pulling the plug."

The first episode of "Saturday Night" did ultimately make it to air, but was a bit of a mixed bag according to reviewers at the time. The movie about the making of that first episode, however, was a massive crowd-pleaser for the audience at its Telluride Film Festival premiere. We can expect a bigger flurry of reviews when "Saturday Night" screens at Toronto International Film Festival in a couple of weeks, but the early forecast is looking very good.

Variety writer Tomris Laffly wrote in the immediate aftermath that "Saturday Night" had "played like gangbusters" to its Telluride audience. She describes the film as "wonderful" and the overall experience as "the most joy I felt in the last few days." Variety's official review from Peter Debruge is similarly effusive, writing that the film is packed with "enough anxiety ... to power New York City." According to Next Best Picture's Matt Neglia, it "blew the roof off Telluride."