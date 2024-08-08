The First Saturday Night Trailer Is A Ticking Time Bomb Of SNL Chaos

"We're 90 minutes of live television by a group of 20-year-olds who have never made anything. Did you ever stop and wonder why they said yes? A counterculture show starring total unknowns with zero narrative and even less structure. They want you to fail."

That's how producer Dick Ebersol (played by Cooper Hoffman of "Licorice Pizza") describes the comedic experiment that was "Saturday Night Live" in the first trailer for Jason Reitman's new movie "Saturday Night." The film chronicles all the chaos, fighting, drama, and hilarity that unfolded behind the scenes before the premiere of what would become one of the most iconic comedy shows of all time.

When Vanity Fair debuted a first look at "Saturday Night" earlier this week, Reitman described it as a comedy-thriller where time was the villain, and that's exactly what we get in the trailer you can watch above. There's a literal ticking clock driving the tension in the first footage from the movie, as Gabriel LaBelle (who played a proxy for Steven Spielberg in "The Fabelmans") stars as an inexperienced, panicked, but confident Lorne Michaels, the mastermind behind "SNL." Surrounding him is all the immaturity and zaniness you'd expect from a group of comedians trying to put on a show that lacked focus. Of course, as we know today, it would all work out, but this is how the messy recipe for eventual success began, with all the Not Ready for Primetime Players you love, brought to life by what promises to be an outstanding ensemble cast.