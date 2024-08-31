A Chilling Blumhouse-Produced Docuseries Is Leaving Netflix Users Angry & Heartbroken

Back in 2022, Netflix struck gold with yet more real-life stories of human misery in "Worst Roommate Ever." But this was no regular true crime docuseries. Compiling several tales of woe involving people and their incomprehensibly unhinged roomies, this show came produced by horror standard bearer Blumhouse and was a big enough hit to spawn a second season, which arrived in June 2024. This follow-up season came complete with episode titles that shrewdly evoked the spirit of gossip mag headlines, such as "My BFF Tried to Kill Me," "Housemate from Hell," and "The Lethal Landlord" — ensuring Netflixers binged themselves into oblivion for a second time.

Now, the streamer is at it again, with a spin-off series entitled "Worst Ex Ever," which, astoundingly, is not about my last girlfriend. No, as you might have guessed, this is yet another compilation of unbelievable tales of the unhinged, this time on the theme of exes. Once again, Blumhouse is behind the series, which has already proven just as popular as its progenitor.

According to Netflix itself, the new show was originally supposed to release on August 14, 2024, the same day as "American Murder: Laci Peterson," which has since been dominating the streamer's charts. However, it looks as though the company withheld the series until August 28, perhaps to give "American Murder" a brief window before unleashing its next true crime sensation. Now that "Worst Ex Ever" has arrived, it has not only usurped its fellow true crime doc in the charts, but is also upsetting audiences worldwide.