Disneyland's Deadpool Takes A Jab At The Disney+ Wrongful Death Lawsuit Controversy

If you've been skim-reading the headlines lately, you may remember reading something about how signing up for a Disney+ account gives the Walt Disney Company the legal right to kill you. That might sound like a plot point straight out of "BoJack Horseman," but it does have some basis in truth, and Disney's new resident rascal Deadpool made a risqué joke about it while on the job at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

The story emerged after Dr. Kanokporn "Amy" Tangsuan died of an allergic reaction after eating at Raglan Road Irish Pub in Florida's Walt Disney World, despite being repeatedly assured by a waiter that her meal was allergen-free. When Dr. Tangsuan's husband, Jeffrey Piccolo, filed a $50,000 wrongful death lawsuit against Disney, court documents show that Disney filed a motion to send the case to arbitration instead. Among the documents cited was a Disney+ Subscriber Agreement that Mr. Piccolo had assented to in 2019 when signing up for a free trial of Disney+, which states that any disputes against Disney are "subject to a class action waiver and must be resolved by individual binding arbitration."

Now, I'm not a lawyer, so I can't comment on the legal validity of this defense. However, I do know a fair bit about writing headlines, and Disney responding to a wrongful death lawsuit with "well, you should have read the Disney+ terms and conditions" is a headline writer's dream come true. A total PR disaster ensued and Disney hastily reversed course, withdrawing the motion to settle via arbitration. The company has framed this as an act of magnanimity, and therefore maintains the right to pull the "Disney+ Terms and Conditions" card for any future death disputes.

"With such unique circumstances as the ones in this case, we believe this situation warrants a sensitive approach," Disney Experiences chairman Josh D'Amaro said in a statement to CNN. "As such, we've decided to waive our right to arbitration and have the matter proceed in court."