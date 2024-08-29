Deadpool & Wolverine Photo Reveals How Chris Hemsworth's Thor Cameo Was Really Shot

For a movie that marks Deadpool's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, there's actually not a whole lot of MCU in "Deadpool & Wolverine." If you don't count Ant Man's skull or a Hulk that may or may not be Mark Ruffalo's version, the only two MCU cameos in "Deadpool & Wolverine" are Jon Favreau's Happy Hogan and Chris Hemsworth's Thor.

This is a movie that, as /Film's Chris Evangelista put it, can be quite accurately described as a "disappointing cameo-fest." "Deadpool & Wolverine" is an ode to the very idea of the cameo itself, bringing in hordes of former 20th Century Fox Marvel stars alongside various "What If"-style guest appearances such as Henry Cavill's "Cavill-rine" and Channing Tatum's Gambit. You'd think that in such a movie, which also happens to be Deadpool's first official MCU outing, we would have gotten more from the Marvel Studios side of things.

But it seems, for this initial go-round, studio head Kevin Feige was keeping the Merc with the Mouth on a short leash in that respect — y'know, just in case "Deadpool & Wolverine" making more than a billion dollars worldwide never actually panned out. In future, we'll surely see more of Reynolds' hero interacting with the MCU, but for now Happy Hogan and Thor will have to do. It's a somewhat disappointing state of affairs when you take into account that Chris Hemsworth didn't even know he was in the movie.