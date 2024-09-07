Kurt Russell's Marvel Casting Created A Problem - And Chris Pratt Almost Made It Worse

In James Gunn's 2017 sci-fi film "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," the would-be superhero Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who insists that others call him Star-Lord, learned the shocking truth about his lineage. Peter previously assumed he was a mere human, abducted from Earth by aliens when he was 12. Peter only kept memories of Earth from what it looked like in the 1980s when he was taken. He listened to a vintage Earth Walkman, and was closely familiar with the pop culture of the time. The shock came when Peter finally met his actual biological father, a charming, powerful space deity called Ego (Kurt Russell).

At first, Peter was thrilled to learn that he was half space deity, and came to love his new dad, especially when they played catch and talked about their respective lives. Peter became disturbed, however, when he learned Ego's true M.O. for appearing in his life. It seems Ego had a habit of sending humanoid avatars of himself out into the galaxy, aiming to impregnate thousands of women, and sire a powerful child. The child, in turn, would help Ego spread his consciousness throughout the galaxy. I suppose a character named Ego would be something of a narcissist.

Peter Quill, because his mind is saturated with the pop culture of the 1980s, would most certainly be familiar with actor Kurt Russell. "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" is rife with '80s references, including mention of several notable actors of the era. Peter seemed like the kind of kid who would have seen "The Thing," or "Escape from New York," or "Overboard," so it seems odd that he would never mention that Ego looks exactly like the lead actor from those films.

In a 2017 interview with Gizmodo, Pratt said that Ego's resemblance to Kurt Russell should have been addressed. Pratt felt that if Peter Quill didn't recognize Kurt Russell, then he must be in a parallel universe where Kurt Russell never became a star. James Gunn shot down that idea pretty quickly