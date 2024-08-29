A 2014 Sports Drama Based On A Real-Life Story Is Climbing Netflix's Top Charts

In a bit of an odd turn of events, a largely forgotten sports drama has been climbing the charts on Netflix as of late. 2014's "23 Blast," which is based on the true story of a remarkable football player named Travis Freeman, has made its way into the Netflix top 10 movie charts, right alongside recent hits such as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Trolls Band Together." So, why now? How is it that this decade-old football movie is finding an audience on the world's largest streaming service when so many other movies are available for one to stream? It's a fascinating example of the unpredictable nature of the streaming world we now live in.

"23 Blast" is, as of this writing, sitting firmly in the 10th spot on Netflix's charts (via FlixPatrol). It centers on a high school football star who is suddenly stricken with irreversible total blindness. He is faced with a difficult choice of whether to embrace a new, safer handicapped life or return to the sport he loves. The film was directed by character actor Dylan Baker, who viewers might know from Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy as Doctor Connors. (Among his other films is the cult horror classic "Trick 'r Treat.") "23 Blast" marked Baker's feature directorial debut and, in its day, it had something of a muted response.

Baker's film was made for a very tiny budget of around $1 million, which is nothing by Hollywood standards. Yet, it managed to put together a cast that includes the likes of Stephen Lang ("Avatar"), with Mark Hapka ("Impulse") playing Travis Freeman. The film grossed less than $600,000 at the box office and has pretty much been left to languish elsewhere on streaming ever since. Amazingly, it's been streaming for free on the Ocean Avenue Entertainment YouTube channel, which was the company behind the production. But there's a reason Netflix won the streaming wars, and a success story like this speaks volumes about the power of the platform at times.