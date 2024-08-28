Terrifier 3's New Trailer Directly References A Classic Christmas Slasher
Happy holidays! Okay, sure, we're technically still in summer, but the bloody new "Terrifier 3" trailer just arrived to get us in the holiday spirit. While the first two "Terrifier" movies were set during Halloween, the upcoming "Terrifier 3" changes things up by giving us a Christmastime setting. Here's the official synopsis:
After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.
Holiday horror has become a beloved subgenre, with horror flicks set during Christmas arriving yearly. Some of these movies are bargain basement, bottom-of-the-barrell junk, and others have become traditional staples that fans revisit whenever the holiday season rolls around. Recent entries include "Krampus," "The Lodge," "It's a Wonderful Knife," and "Christmas Bloody Christmas." But holiday horror is nothing new — in fact, scary stories set during Christmas were a Victorian tradition (that's how we ended up with Charles Dickens' immortal classic "A Christmas Carol," after all).
As far as movies go, one of the most beloved and best examples of Christmas-set horror is Bob Clark's "Black Christmas," released in 1974. Not only is Clark's film highly influential (it predates John Carpenter's "Halloween" as a slasher movie set during a holiday), but it was a direct influence on "Terrifier 3." In fact, there's a moment in the "Terrifier 3" trailer that looks to be directly pulled from "Black Christmas."
What's Black Christmas about?
While "Black Christmas" is classified as a slasher movie, it's not particularly gruesome or gory (save for a moment or two). Instead, the film slowly builds dread, leading to a harrowing conclusion and a last-minute twist. "Black Christmas" is set mostly at a sorority house on a college campus right around Christmas (Clark shot the movie primarily on the campus of the University of Toronto). The sorority sisters who live in the house have been experiencing a series of obscene phone calls (remember: this movie was set back in the days when people actually talked on the phone instead of texting and/or Snapchatting each other).
In the film's opening moments, a sorority girl named Clare goes up to her room to pack — she's heading home for the holidays. Unfortunately for Clare, she's attacked and killed by an unseen murderer. The killer then stashes Clare's body in the attic in a rocking chair, sitting in front of a frosty window. Throughout the film, other characters are murdered by the unseen killer, who is eventually known as "Billy."
Without spoiling anything else in the film (in case you haven't seen it), just know that poor Clare's body is never discovered by the police or the other sorority sisters, and one of the final shots of the movie is of Clare's corpse still sitting in that chair in front of the window. Roll credits. "Black Christmas' was remade twice — once in 2008 and again in 2019 but neither of these remakes comes close to matching the spooky atmosphere of the original. (Fun fact: "Black Christmas" isn't the only Christmas-themed movie Bob Clark directed — he also helmed the holiday favorite "A Christmas Story," released in 1983 and re-run on TV ever since).
Black Christmas' influence on Terrifier 3
So how does "Black Christmas" connect to "Terrifier 3"? Well, for starters, the "Terrifier 3" trailer opens with a shot of slasher icon Art the Clown ... sitting in a rocking chair ... in front of an attic window, just like Clare in "Black Christmas." The shot of Art in the attic returns later in the trailer too, and it's probably safe to say that director Damien Leone is directly referencing "Black Christmas" here.
Leone has even confirmed that the new film was influenced by "Black Christmas" in a recent interview. He also cites "Bad Santa" and the "Tales From the Crypt" episode "And All Through the House" as influences as well. "Pretty much any classic Christmas movie trope you could imagine, I try to put Art the Clown in that situation and see how he would handle that," Leone said.
In addition to the shot of Art in the rocking chair in the attic, "Terrifier 3" looks like it's partially set on a college campus — just like "Black Christmas." Survivor Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), who vanquished Art in "Terrifer 2," is likely enrolled in college in this film, which explains the college setting. No doubt there are even more references to "Black Christmas" to be found in the film itself, but we'll have to wait until the film opens in theaters on October 11, 2024, to see them.