Terrifier 3's New Trailer Directly References A Classic Christmas Slasher

Happy holidays! Okay, sure, we're technically still in summer, but the bloody new "Terrifier 3" trailer just arrived to get us in the holiday spirit. While the first two "Terrifier" movies were set during Halloween, the upcoming "Terrifier 3" changes things up by giving us a Christmastime setting. Here's the official synopsis:

After surviving Art the Clown's Halloween massacre, Sienna and her brother are struggling to rebuild their shattered lives. As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they're safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.

Holiday horror has become a beloved subgenre, with horror flicks set during Christmas arriving yearly. Some of these movies are bargain basement, bottom-of-the-barrell junk, and others have become traditional staples that fans revisit whenever the holiday season rolls around. Recent entries include "Krampus," "The Lodge," "It's a Wonderful Knife," and "Christmas Bloody Christmas." But holiday horror is nothing new — in fact, scary stories set during Christmas were a Victorian tradition (that's how we ended up with Charles Dickens' immortal classic "A Christmas Carol," after all).

As far as movies go, one of the most beloved and best examples of Christmas-set horror is Bob Clark's "Black Christmas," released in 1974. Not only is Clark's film highly influential (it predates John Carpenter's "Halloween" as a slasher movie set during a holiday), but it was a direct influence on "Terrifier 3." In fact, there's a moment in the "Terrifier 3" trailer that looks to be directly pulled from "Black Christmas."