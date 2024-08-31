The MCU's Ultron Returns In A Non-Canon Story, But He's Not Played By James Spader

Joss Whedon's large-scale action picture "Avengers: Age of Ultron" was released in theaters in the spring of 2015, and it featured a gaggle of Marvel superheroes teaming up to fight the eponymous evil super-robot. Ultron (voiced by James Spader) was an artificial intelligence accidentally created by Iron Man while he was constructing a global, spacebound security system intended to make superhero-ing easier. Upon achieving consciousness, Ultron spends about two minutes on the internet and instantly decided that humanity needed to be wiped out, shunting its own consciousness into a series of robot bodies and going about its wicked business. The Avengers, naturally, smash up all the Ultron bots.

Ultron is destroyed at the end of that film and has only shown up in additional Marvel Cinematic Universe entries in smaller roles since then, including the animated TV show "What If...?" However, Spader will reportedly reprise Ultron for the upcoming "WandaVision" spinoff series centered on Paul Bettany's android Vision. (Recall that death is basically impermanent in this universe.)

Those who pay close attention to Disney theme parks might also be aware of "Avengers: Quantum Encounter," an Ant-Man themed short film that shows in the dining rooms on the Wish cruise ship and features an appearance by Ultron (as voiced by Ross Marquand). "Quantum Encounter" isn't canonical to the rest of the MCU, but it does star some of its more notable actors.

The Wish ship made its maiden voyage on July 14, 2022, and it features a variety of Disney-related themes, including the movie "Wish," Minnie Mouse, and some "Star Wars" stuff. "Avengers: Quantum Encounter" is a special 15-minute dinner show that stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Iman Vellani, and Brie Larson, each reprising their superhero roles from the MCU (that is: Ant-Man, the Wasp, Captain America, Ms. Marvel, and Captain Marvel respectively). When Ultron attacks, the heroes have to fight him off.