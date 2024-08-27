The Once Upon A Time In The West Reference In Only Murders In The Building Season 4, Explained

This post contains spoilers for the first episode of "Only Murders in the Building" season 4.

Who doesn't love a good movie reference? Hulu's popular mystery-comedy "Only Murders in the Building" always has, whether it's crafting a set featuring stealth nods to many of Meryl Streep's best roles or letting Steve Martin deliver a cute "Father of the Bride" joke during a climactic moment. The show's references have always been great, but they've never been an overt, overlying theme of the series so much as a series of semi-subtle winks and nods for the movie buffs watching. The new, Hollywood-centric fourth season seems set to change that.

The new season starts off with an ode to the movies, delivered in the form of Charles' (Martin) final podcast recording for last season's mystery, the death of movie star Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). "Motion pictures were created over a hundred years ago, and ever since then we've had countless moving images emblazoned in our memories," Charles explains. Adorably, the series opts not to show us a movie montage at this moment, but instead a series of clips from what appear to be the actual home movies of stars Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. All three are caught on camera in their younger days, with Martin joking via voiceover that ever since the dawn of movies, "we've had a chance to ask, 'Is that how I look when I run?'"

The season premiere may start with home movie clips, but it ends with an encapsulation of everything filmmaking has achieved in its century on the scene: fragments of the opening moments of Sergio Leone's famous spaghetti Western "Once Upon A Time in the West." The 1968 movie stars Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson, Claudia Cardinale, and Jason Robards, and it's a gorgeously shot epic about murder and revenge in the American West. "A great movie moment can live in your head forever," Charles says in voiceover during the episode's final scene (it's worth noting that, since the team already wrapped the third season of their podcast, we don't actually know in what context he's delivering these lines). "The opening of 'Once Upon a Time in the West' is seven minutes of nothing but sounds and images," he continues, "but once you see it, you never forget it." But what's the true point of the reference here?