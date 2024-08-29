Why The Eagles Return In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2
This article contains spoilers and speculation for "The Rings of Power" season 2.
In episode 3 of "The Rings of Power" season 2, a Great Eagle arrives in the palace on Númenor and appears to honor Pharazôn (Trystan Gravelle) during the coronation ceremony for Queen Regent Míriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson). The input of an eagle's presence is treated as a sacred and special validation of a candidate vying for the throne.
Is this Tolkienian? It sure sounds like it, right? Middle-earth would be a mess without the Great Eagles. They are the author's great eucatastrophic tool. They show up throughout the books, save the day repeatedly in Jackson's trilogies, are a hidden detail in "The War of the Rohirrim" anime, and are now featuring in "The Rings of Power." It feels like Middle-earth storytellers use the sentient winged beasts for everything else (apart from flying the Fellowship to Mordor, of course). Why not incorporate them into a political ceremony, right? But again, is this accurate? Let's investigate.
The Eagles in Middle-earth history
The eagles are an important presence in Tolkien's storytelling. The Great Eagles, in particular, are a race of airborne messengers created by the Valar Manwë. The Valar are the angelic guardians of Middle-earth, and Manwë is their chief. Basically, he's a loose second in command to Illúvatar, the Creator, who exists outside of space and time.
"The Silmarillion" says of Manwë: "All swift birds, strong of wing, he loves, and they come and go at his bidding." Later, the book adds, "Spirits in the shape of hawks and eagles flew ever to and from his halls; and their eyes could see to the depths of the seas, and pierce the hidden caverns beneath the world."
Manwë's Spirit Eagles occasionally get involved in the story. They save people, deliver armies, and even ferry individuals around, usually for short distances. They also bring and take messages to the Undying Lands in the West.
The Eagles and Númenor
As far as Númenor is concerned, the eagles live on the island early on. The book "Unfinished Tales" says that, for thousands of years, three eagles live on the pinnacle of the mountain at its center and participate in a ceremony called the Three Prayers. It adds that a pair of them always live near the people, too, and goes on to say:
"There was an eyrie in the summit of the tower of the King's palace in Armenelos; and there one pair ever dwelt and lived on the bounty of the King."
When the Númenóreans become hostile to the Valar in the West, though, the eagles clear out. This should have already happened by the time "The Rings of Power" events are playing out. However, the show is deviating from the books and condensing the Second Age timeline to create a more coherent narrative. That said, it's understandable that the breaking with the eagles and the island people is an event that is still in the future. Even once that happens, the imagery of eagles continues to play into the Atlantean destruction of the island.
Still, I do have to add that there is nowhere in Tolkien's texts (that I can find) where it says the Great Eagles are directly involved in choosing who rules the island. On the contrary, they are simply a sign of the blessing and support of the Valar — until they are withdrawn to send the opposite signal. Since the show has used the eagles to establish Pharazôn as a favorite (which never even remotely happens in the books), it's going to be interesting seeing how they ultimately tie the birds into the impending fate of the doomed island nation.