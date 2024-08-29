Why The Eagles Return In The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power Season 2

As far as Númenor is concerned, the eagles live on the island early on. The book "Unfinished Tales" says that, for thousands of years, three eagles live on the pinnacle of the mountain at its center and participate in a ceremony called the Three Prayers. It adds that a pair of them always live near the people, too, and goes on to say:

"There was an eyrie in the summit of the tower of the King's palace in Armenelos; and there one pair ever dwelt and lived on the bounty of the King."

When the Númenóreans become hostile to the Valar in the West, though, the eagles clear out. This should have already happened by the time "The Rings of Power" events are playing out. However, the show is deviating from the books and condensing the Second Age timeline to create a more coherent narrative. That said, it's understandable that the breaking with the eagles and the island people is an event that is still in the future. Even once that happens, the imagery of eagles continues to play into the Atlantean destruction of the island.

Still, I do have to add that there is nowhere in Tolkien's texts (that I can find) where it says the Great Eagles are directly involved in choosing who rules the island. On the contrary, they are simply a sign of the blessing and support of the Valar — until they are withdrawn to send the opposite signal. Since the show has used the eagles to establish Pharazôn as a favorite (which never even remotely happens in the books), it's going to be interesting seeing how they ultimately tie the birds into the impending fate of the doomed island nation.