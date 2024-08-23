The Crow 2024 Resembles An Infamously Reviled '90s Superhero Movie (And That's Not Necessarily A Bad Thing)

It would be too charitable to describe either "Spawn" or "The Crow" as flawless, seeing as how both films have their own handful of trouble spots, leading to their less-than-stellar reputation. Yet it feels disingenuous to dismiss the notion that each movie has something enjoyable to offer too. While reaching a consensus about what those good bits are is a matter of taste, it feels safe to say that both movies feature fantastic soundtracks. While the concept of a hit soundtrack is a bit rarer these days (especially the tie-in soundtrack album), one cannot underestimate its power to lift a flawed film up to enjoyable status. Would "Flash Gordon" or "Highlander" have as much cult movie cred as they do without the majestic work of Queen? What's "Tron Legacy" without that beloved Daft Punk score? Riddle me this: what is more beloved, "Batman Forever" or its soundtrack album?

In the case of "Spawn," its soundtrack album is famous for being one of three "mash-up" tie-in albums produced by Happy Walters. Following "Judgment Night" and preceding "Blade II," the "Spawn" album sees collaborations between electronic music acts and heavy metal/alternative bands: The Crystal Method and Filter, Korn and the Dust Brothers, and The Prodigy and Tom Morello, amongst others. Not only does this lend the album and the film itself a unique and distinctive sound, but it also feels like a piece with the movie's aesthetic. With its loud, harsh edginess combined with emotive songwriting, the music enhances the story and characters which otherwise may have been lacking.

The "Spawn" score is by Graeme Revell, who also composed the evocative music for the original "The Crow," itself famous for having a soundtrack album full of Goth and Industrial bands. The album was influential enough that a "Crow" soundtrack became a series staple, and while "The Crow" 2024, as of this writing, does not have its own tie-in album, it absolutely puts its score and needle drops front and center in a similar fashion. Joy Division's "Disorder" and Gary Numan's "M.E." lend the film its Goth bonafides, and combined with newer tracks (including one from the likes of its co-star, FKA twigs) and the moody, electronic-tinged score from Volker Bertelmann, the film gets a vibe from its music that propels the movie through its slower moments. While "The Crow" 2024 is more of a reimagining than a straight remake of the 1994 film, the fact that it has all these similarities with "Spawn" (one of the cinematic children of the original "Crow") is proof positive that it exists on the same spectrum. In the case of both films, you may end up agreeing with the consensus and they may not be to your taste, but you'll never know if you don't give 'em a try.

"The Crow" is in theaters everywhere.