The Crow Ending Explained: Laugh Now, Cry Later

Now that Eric's love for Shelly is no longer pure due to his doubting her character, Kronos informs Eric that his Crow powers have become null and void. Yet Eric senses that there is a secret third option, spurred on by his memory (or dream) of his beloved white horse returning to life once he'd removed the barbed wire. Eric declares that he'll give up his soul for Shelly's, and although Kronos gently reminds him that this means he and Shelly can never be together again, crows in the way station begin to swarm around Eric. They accept his terms. Kronos cuts his hand and Eric's, then dabs Eric up, making a blood pact. Eric's blood turns black as his eyes bleed, giving him a more traditional Crow look and indicating that he's now forever changed.

He returns to Chance's apartment, making quick work of the remaining goons before learning that Vincent should be in attendance at a performance of Rubinstein's "The Demon" at the local opera. Painting his face and arming himself with some weapons (including a katana), Eric makes a night at the opera one to remember, massacring a slew of thugs in a variety of brutal and inventive ways. This explicit violence is intercut with the opera itself; a common technique, but one which Sanders uses effectively to underline both the disparity and the similarity between highbrow and lowbrow entertainment. As with much in "The Crow," this sequence has some nuance to it, in addition to being just a good old-fashioned hack-and-slash.

It continues as Eric makes his way to Marion, who informs him that his prey is literally at another castle. Knowing her end is near, Marion explains just how easy it is to become corrupted by Vincent, in ways that the victim doesn't even realize until it's too late. She taunts Eric by pointing out his own murderous nature, claiming that at least Vincent hides his repugnant brutality better. After slaughtering her, the Crow takes the severed heads of two of his victims and throws them into the audience, directly protesting the complacency of the masses. He sees a vision of Shelly in the audience, the latest instance of several visions of his lost love that he's had after her demise. It's not only a reminder of what he's doing this for, but that there may still be hope to save her.