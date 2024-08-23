Jaws Is Returning To Netflix (Without The Worst Sequel)

One of the greatest blockbusters ever made — and a couple of its sequels — are headed to Netflix just in time for the fall season. Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic "Jaws" is headed to Netflix in September as part of the streamer's offerings for the month, alongside 1978's "Jaws 2" and 1983's "Jaws 3-D." That means subscribers will be able to watch the franchise nearly in its entirety, save for the fourth and final entry in the series, "Jaws: The Revenge." That may not be much of a loss though as it is widely regarded as the worst entry in the "Jaws" franchise.

Beginning September 1, the first three "Jaws" films will be available on Netflix. The films had a home on the streamer last year as well, but they were removed in December. In the streaming era as it exists, movies tend to bounce around on various services. Now, they're headed back to Netflix, offering viewers a nice little movie trilogy marathon to indulge in.

Nearly 50 years after its original release, "Jaws" remains one of Spielberg's most cherished films, as well as one of the most important movies ever made. It was a monster hit, earning more than $470 million at the box office to date. More than that, it helped invent the summer blockbuster as we know it, which remains an anchor of the movie business to this day. Every shark movie made in the years since has had to live in this one's shadow to some degree. Even something as radically different as Renny Harlin's "Deep Blue Sea" will always face comparison to Spielberg's ageless classic.

As for the sequels, "Jaws 2" certainly couldn't live up to its predecessor, but it is a movie that has its fans. It was also a sizable hit for Universal in its day, paving the way for "Jaws 3-D." While the third installment is not exactly highly regarded, to put it kindly, it came at the height of Hollywood's '80s 3-D craze, making it something of a fascinating time capsule, if nothing else.