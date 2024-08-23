Jaws Is Returning To Netflix (Without The Worst Sequel)
One of the greatest blockbusters ever made — and a couple of its sequels — are headed to Netflix just in time for the fall season. Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic "Jaws" is headed to Netflix in September as part of the streamer's offerings for the month, alongside 1978's "Jaws 2" and 1983's "Jaws 3-D." That means subscribers will be able to watch the franchise nearly in its entirety, save for the fourth and final entry in the series, "Jaws: The Revenge." That may not be much of a loss though as it is widely regarded as the worst entry in the "Jaws" franchise.
Beginning September 1, the first three "Jaws" films will be available on Netflix. The films had a home on the streamer last year as well, but they were removed in December. In the streaming era as it exists, movies tend to bounce around on various services. Now, they're headed back to Netflix, offering viewers a nice little movie trilogy marathon to indulge in.
Nearly 50 years after its original release, "Jaws" remains one of Spielberg's most cherished films, as well as one of the most important movies ever made. It was a monster hit, earning more than $470 million at the box office to date. More than that, it helped invent the summer blockbuster as we know it, which remains an anchor of the movie business to this day. Every shark movie made in the years since has had to live in this one's shadow to some degree. Even something as radically different as Renny Harlin's "Deep Blue Sea" will always face comparison to Spielberg's ageless classic.
As for the sequels, "Jaws 2" certainly couldn't live up to its predecessor, but it is a movie that has its fans. It was also a sizable hit for Universal in its day, paving the way for "Jaws 3-D." While the third installment is not exactly highly regarded, to put it kindly, it came at the height of Hollywood's '80s 3-D craze, making it something of a fascinating time capsule, if nothing else.
Jaws: The Revenge is a franchise at its worst
Unfortunately, the law of diminishing returns had truly caught up with the franchise by the time "Jaws: The Revenge" came around in 1987. Directed by Joseph Sargent ("White Lightning"), it arrived more than a decade after Spielberg's original, groundbreaking shark thriller hit theaters. It's a movie with a dreadful reputation, and a sequel that probably should have never happened in the first place. There's a good reason we never got a fifth "Jaws" film.
The film centers on Police Chief Brody's widow Ellen (Lorraine Gary), whose son is killed by a shark. She flies to the Bahamas to be with her grieving family, where she meets a charming pilot named Hoagie (Michael Caine). Just when it appears she might have a chance to start over, her granddaughter is attacked by a very familiar great white shark. To end the reign of terror, Ellen heads out on the water for a deadly showdown.
To say that people don't like "Jaws: The Revenge" would be a major understatement. It holds a truly dismal 2% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making it arguably one of the worst-reviewed studio movies ever. Caine, a legendary actor who has had an impressive career, is well aware of the film's reputation. Just about the only good thing that came from this movie is the house it afforded his mom.
"Somebody said to me, 'I saw that Jaws 4. It stinks,'" Caine said in a 2019 interview with Andrew Denton."I haven't seen it, but I have seen the house it bought my mother, and it's marvelous!" So don't feel like you're missing out on anything special.
Stream the first three "Jaws" movies on Netflix beginning September 1.