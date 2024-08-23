BoJack Horseman Horseman Creator Returning To Netflix – After Calling The Streamer Out For Its Biggest Controversy

It's been 10 years since a comedy about a former sitcom actor and anthropomorphic horse first graced our screens, with "BoJack Horseman" introducing Netflix as a serious producer of animation. Now, creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and much of the "BoJack" team are coming for with a new Netflix animated series titled "Long Story Short."

According to Netflix, the show is about "a family over time," including their inside jokes and old wounds, as well as the history they share with one another (as we all do with our own families). Although "BoJack Horseman" is remembered for being a biting satire about Hollywood (or Hollywoo) with plenty of hilarious takes on celebrities (like its jokes about Andrew Garfield and lasagna), it was also a fantastic drama about generational trauma and how messed up families can be.

What makes this news kind of surprising is the fact that Bob-Waksberg has been openly critical of Netflix on several occasions in the past. There was the time he criticized Netflix for shrinking the end credits of its titles, calling it disrespectful to the artists who worked on those titles (which are the reason people subscribe to Netflix in the first place). Then there was the time Bob-Waksberg called out Netflix for allowing Dave Chapelle to get away with making transphobic jokes even after forcing "BoJack Horseman" to cut a joke for fear it would insult David Fincher.

Similarly, when Netflix canceled both "BoJack Horseman" and another Bob-Waksberg-produced adult cartoon series, "Tuca & Bertie," the creator publicly weighed in, stating, "I thought we'd go a couple more years" before Netflix pulled the plug on the show and calling Netflix out for not allowing "Tuca & Bertie" to find its audience. "It was my understanding that was, at the time, the Netflix model: to give shows time to build," he told the Los Angeles Times in 2019. "I think it's a shame that they seem to have moved away from that model."