The First Reactions To The Crow 2024 Remake Call It A Soulless, Confusing Mess

/Film's own Witney Seibold isn't pulling any punches with his review of the film, which he calls "dull, lifeless, [and] meaningless." He's not alone in that assessment: on X, Bloody Disgusting's Meagan Navarro wrote about the agreed-upon consensus that she and another attendee came to right after their screening ended. "Just bonded with a complete stranger at my screening of THE CROW over how empty and soulless it is," Navarro posted. "Didn't even see his face in the dark, we just instantly commiserated over the hot mess that was this movie as soon as the credits hit." Words like "soulless," "lifeless," and "empty" come up more than once in this initial wave of reviews, with Lyvie Scott even calling Sanders "a master of empty allure" in her Inverse write-up. "It's almost ironic how such a soulful concept can be damned by a lack of material," Scott writes.

Critics also cite an unexpected issue with "The Crow": it apparently doesn't make sense. Seibold writes that the movie lacks clarity, explaining: "Thanks to sloppy editing and a general lack of basic storytelling acumen, events speed past without much explanation, emotional resonance, or, in some scenes, basic communication." Over at The Wrap, William Bibbiani says something similar. "This new remake takes the simplest story in the world and makes its plot and the mythology weirdly complicated, to the point that it all becomes total nonsense," he writes in his negative review. "It's got perplexing rules and a vague chronology and nothing seems like it matters anymore."

Pacing issues are also mentioned frequently in these and similar reviews. The film apparently takes its sweet time getting to the story that resurrection comic fans know and love, instead spending time, as Rolling Stone's David Fear writes, focusing on "a cross between a faux-erotic perfume commercial and outtakes from a failed YA series, and couldn't feel more sluggish." /Film's Bill Bria, writing for Discussing Film, also notes this problem. According to his mixed-positive review, the film "seems to downshift when it should be zooming forward, and the glacial second act is the most egregious of the movie's handful of sins."