Bill Skarsgård Has One Regret About His Look In The Crow Remake

The actor, whose commitment to his craft shines through in roles like that of Pennywise the clown (in 2017's mega-hit Stephen King adaptation "IT" and its sequel), and this one was no exception. "You have to go there," he told Empire, noting that he doesn't "know any other way of doing" a performance like this without getting deep into the character's psyche. Skarsgård was particularly interested in the character's descent into nihilism. "That became very important to me — that it's not just a guy putting on make-up and thinking he's badass and saying catchy one-liners," he said. "This is someone who has lost everything, and the only thing that he has left is his hate. And hate is destructive."

As with his performance as Pennywise, which Skarsgård once described as akin to "being in a very destructive relationship," the actor's turn as The Crow sounds pretty exhausting. "You do get a little bit consumed with that state of mind," he told interviewers. "I was kind of burned out at the end of it, for physical reasons, mental reasons, all of it. It was a lot." One thing he didn't seem to have difficulty with? Tackling a story with ties to a film with the complex legacy of the original. According to the actor, the differences are key. "I think I would have been more hesitant if it felt really close to the original," he explained, "but the fact that it felt so different from it, the separation of it [made it feel like I could] make this my own thing, as opposed to trying but failing at something that's already been done."

"The Crow" hits theaters on August 23, 2024.