Bill Skarsgård Goes On A Wild Martial Arts Rampage In The Boy Kills World Trailer

Bill Skarsgård has quickly become an actor whose very presence in a film suggests something twisted is about to go down — that's what happens when you play a child-eating clown monster in two of the highest-grossing horror movies of all time. But where "Barbarian" cleverly used that foreknowledge to subvert audience expectations and "John Wick: Chapter 4" embraced it by casting the "IT" star as the slimeball Marquis Vincent Bisset de Gramont, Moritz Mohr splits the difference in his feature directing debut, "Boy Kills World." Instead of casting Skarsgård as a blood-thirsty killer, the film casts him as a righteous killer in the vein of John Wick himself. And you know what? It might just work!

While it didn't exactly blow critics away last year during its premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, "Boy Kills World" still managed to garner praise for its distinct blend of bloody slapstick action and irreverent comedy. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the film attracted the attention of Sam Raimi — a connoisseur in the art of mixing gore and guffaws if there ever was one — and his producing partner Roy Lee early on, with the pair adding their names as producers after being impressed by Mohr's previsualization reel (per The Hollywood Reporter). The "Evil Dead" influence here seems to extend beyond that, too, with much of the action in the "Boy Kills World" trailer captured in wild camera movements that recall the famous Deadite point-of-view shots from that franchise. See for yourself by checking out the footage featured above.