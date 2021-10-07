Boy Kills World Will Feature Bill Skarsgård And Samara Weaving In A Bonkers Assassin Story

Everything about "Boy Kills World" is starting to feel like it was created in a lab with the intent of taking pure action hype and converting it into a feature film. The movie is in pre-production to shoot in South Africa, and today's casting announcement is straight up out-of-control in its awesomeness.

Bill Skarsgård ("IT," "Atomic Blonde") stars as the protagonist, a deaf and nonverbal man with an overactive imagination. After his family is murdered, he escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman (Yayan Ruhian — "The Raid: Redemption," "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens") to control his imagination and become the ultimate assassin.

Hopefully the trope of Skarsgård being "voiceless" is handled with respect, but this will obviously not be something we can address until the film is released. The latest news on the "By Kills World" front is that Skarsgård and Ruhian are being joined by genre darling Samara Weaving ("Ready or Not," "Guns Akimbo"), guaranteeing that midnight movie fans everywhere will be thirsting for this movie every day until it comes out.