The Django Unchained Character Kurt Russell Almost Played

"Django Unchained" is a surprisingly important movie in Quentin Tarantino's filmography. It was his first Western, it marked his first collaboration with Leonardo DiCaprio, and it earned Christoph Waltz his second Oscar in a row while working with the director following his win for "Inglourious Basterds." The film arguably boasts one of the more impressive ensemble casts that Tarantino's ever assembled, and that's truly saying something. As it turns out, though, the cast could have been even more impressive — as Kurt Russell was supposed to be in it before dropping out late in the game.

By that point, Russell had already worked with Tarantino on his half of the double feature "Grindhouse," resulting in 2007's "Death Proof." They enjoyed the collaboration and intended to work together again on "Django." Unfortunately, Russell and Sacha Baron Cohen ("Borat") dropped out in May of 2012. The Guardian suggested that the project was a "poison chalice" of sorts, given the way it deals with slavery. To that end, Russell had been on deck to play a character named Ace Woody, who was pretty brutal.

Woody was going to work for DiCaprio's Calvin Candy as a man who trained enslaved people to fight one another to the death. These Mandingo fights are central to the film's story as Jamie Foxx's Django teams with Waltz's Schulz, posing as men who want to purchase an enslaved individual to get into the fighting game. Russell left the project for undisclosed reasons, but it's easy to imagine playing such a vile person on screen takes a great deal of consideration.

So, what did Tarantino do? Who filled those shoes instead? Russell's loss turned into someone else's gain — namely, Walton Goggins'.