Star Trek's William Shatner Wishes He Could Reshoot One Kirk Scene

In 1993, William Shatner still regularly appeared at "Star Trek" conventions and worked as often as he could. By 2024, he was voicing Keldor (who eventually becomes Skeletor) in "Masters of the Universe: Revolution" and was still hosting the paranormal documentary series "The UnXplained" on the History Channel. His last "Star Trek"-related gig was in 2013 when he played Admiral Kirk opposite host Seth MacFarlane at the Academy Awards. He also has directed several documentaries about "Star Trek," including "The Captains," "Get a Life!," and "Chaos on the Bridge." Even when he's not on-screen playing James T. Kirk, "Star Trek" has long been in Shatner's blood, and he has had plenty of opportunities to think about his craft, his character, and the scads of fans that still gather to see him speak.

Shatner's final major appearance as James T. Kirk, however, came back in 1994 with the release of "Star Trek Generations." That film, Trekkies can tell you, was a "passing the torch" event wherein Kirk — snarled in a temporal nexus — was able to meet Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) face-to-face. The pair then teamed up to stop a villain named Dr. Soren (Malcolm McDowell) from destroying a nearby star. The sequence saw Kirk leaping onto a collapsing bridge to retrieve a widget that would unveil Soren's missile, allowing Picard to destroy it.

The bridge collapsed under Kirk, however, and he tumbled to his death. He delivered his final words to Picard.

Shatner, in his new interview film "William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill" (partially transcribed by ScreenRant), admitted that he didn't like his performance during his death scene. Specifically, he feels the final two words Kirk utters — "Oh my" — didn't read quite the way he wanted them to.