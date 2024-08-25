The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In September 2024

Well, folks, summer is almost over. For some of you, this will be bad news — summer is a time of fun in the sun! Others will find solace in the fact that fall, arguably the best season, is on the way. But no matter how you feel, the simple fact of the matter is that change is inevitable. We can't stop the seasons anymore than we can stop Netflix from saying goodbye to certain titles once the calendar rolls over. So as August gives way to September, it will be time to part ways with several movies and TV shows currently available on the streaming giant. As usual, we're here to both list all the titles leaving the service and highlight a handful that you definitely want to check out before they're gone. There's always a chance these films and TV shows will return to Netflix one day, but for now, you'll have to prepare yourself for their departure.