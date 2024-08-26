Why Star Trek's Original Captain Pike Actor Jeffrey Hunter Quit The Series

Katz said that Hunter and his wife screened the episode with the three men who wanted him back on the show, and he could tell from the whispering between them that "at least one of them hated it." After the screening, Katz got word that Hunter didn't want to do the show anymore, as he didn't like the way it had turned out. Initially believing this was a negotiating strategy, Katz instructed the business affairs department to try to keep working with Hunter's agent. "Weeks went on ... our business affairs department and his agent were miles apart and finally we were running out of time, and worse than that, our tempers were getting short," Katz recalled. "One day I said, 'Well, forget it, we'll sign another lead. Forget the $645,000 worth of film.'"

Yet another account, from Solow and producer Robert H. Justman's book "Inside Star Trek: The Real Story," insists that Hunter didn't actually show up for the screening at all, but his wife did. "As the end credits rolled, and the lights came up, Jeff Hunter's wife gave us our answer," they wrote. "'This is not the kind of show Jeff wants to do, and besides, it wouldn't be good for his career,'" they recalled Bartlett saying. "'Jeff Hunter is a movie star.'" At least one detail of this account is incorrect, as the book called Bartlett "Sandy" when her nickname was actually "Dusty." But there does seem to be one primary source proving that this screening happened (with or without Hunter): Fact Trek found an invitation from Roddenberry to Hunter, in which the "Trek" creator wrote that the network was interested in the show but "a little afraid to do something this unusual."