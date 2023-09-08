Lower Decks Season 4 Pays Hilarious Tribute To Star Trek's Original Pilot

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 4, episode 2.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 4, episode 2 is called "I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee," which is a reference to the 1967 Harlan Ellison short story "I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream." The plot, however, is an amusing reference to the original "Star Trek" pilot episode "The Cage." Although footage from "The Cage" was eventually repurposed into a two-part 1966 episode called "The Menagerie," the notable "Star Trek" pilot wasn't aired on TV in its uncut form until 1988.

The plot of "The Cage," for the uninitiated, took the Enterprise to the planet of Talos IV. There, Captain Pike (Jeffrey Hunter) was kidnapped by the large-headed, psychic Talosians. The aliens didn't understand human emotions and projected fantasies into his head to test out feelings of fear, lust, and anger. Pike found that he could resist their psychic attacks by projecting rage into their heads. "The Cage" was rejected by NBC because it was deemed, according to William Shatner, too cerebral and lacking action.

The idea of a human being held in captivity in an alien zoo, however, is a common sci-fi trope that "Lower Decks" is now taking the opportunity to riff upon. It was a concept recently seen in an episode of "Futurama," as well as in an early episode of "The Orville." Why shouldn't "Trek" follow suit?

"I Have No Bones Yet I Must Flee" sees the U.S.S. Cerritos called to a distant menagerie overseen by a tuber-like being in glasses. It seems the friendly radish man has captured a pair of humans for one of his displays, and the Federation has been contacted to free them.

Mariner (Tawny Newsome) uses the word "menagerie" a bunch. That's definitely on purpose.