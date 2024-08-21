The Crow 2024 Remake Banned Real Guns On Set After The Brandon Lee & Rust Tragedies

Alex Proyas' "The Crow," based on the comic series by James O'Barr, was released in May 1994, but its dark legacy lives on to this day. An infamous accident with a prop gun on the set of "The Crow" took the life of star Brandon Lee, making the stylized revenge film that much more tragic. The story goes that a prop gun had been loaded with "dummy" bullets earlier in the shoot, a common practice for close-ups of guns. The "dummy" bullets have shells and bullets but no gunpowder. The trigger can be pulled, but the bullet will, at most, detach from the shell.

The prop gun in question was fired and the dummy bullet dislodged and became stuck in the barrel. Later during filming, that same gun was to be loaded with blanks for an actual firefight sequence. Blanks have no bullets but do have gunpowder, causing a real explosion. Sadly, when the blank discharged inside the prop gun in question, it dislodged the bullet, firing it into Brandon Lee's body. He was shot in the stomach and mortally wounded.

The film was finished with Brandon Lee's stunt double — future "John Wick" director Chad Stahelski — and his final film was released posthumously. The tragedy caused a lot of sadness and pain in the hearts of the filmmakers and the public, and O'Barr cursed that he ever invented "The Crow" in the first place. Lee's death was well-remembered by the makers of the new adaptation of "The Crow" starring Bill Skarsgård. Indeed, according to a new report in Variety, guns were explicitly banned from the set for the remake.