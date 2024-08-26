Brad Pitt Suffered A Painfully Ironic Injury While Shooting 2004's Troy

Wolfgang Petersen's 2004 peplum film "Troy" told the age-old tale of the Trojan War but with a realistic sheen. In Homer's worn old rendition of "The Iliad," the gods played a major role in the outcome of the war between Troy and the Achaeans, and they regularly appeared on the battlefield alongside the story's many human warriors. The bulk of "The Iliad," as any 10th grader can tell you, focuses on the wrathful Achilles, the greatest Achaean warrior who refused to fight after his lover, Patroclus, was killed. His participation was key, as the war was drawing to a close, and the Achaeans were close to victory. As we all know, they ultimately infiltrated the walls of Troy using a large wooden horse with soldiers hidden inside.

Achilles was said to be invulnerable after his mother, Thetis, dipped him in the waters of the River Styx when he was an infant. When Thetis dipped him, however, she had to hold him by the heel, leaving that part of his body untouched by the river. The magic of the waters made his skin impenetrable to weapons, but that one tiny spot on his heel was still vulnerable to harm. Naturally, during "The Iliad," an ambitious archer named Paris shoots him in the heel, killing him instantly.

In the movie version of "Troy," a lot of the magical conceits aren't present, and Achilles, as played by Brad Pitt, is depicted merely as a capable fighter. The movie was made, it seems, to oil up attractive actors and have them pose in sexy, ancient armor. At this, "Troy" does an exemplary job.

Back in 2004, Pitt talked with McCall Magazine, and he recalled that "Troy" was difficult to shoot, largely because he — in a bit of irony — injured his Achilles tendon.