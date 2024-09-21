Disney's First R-Rated Movie Is A Forgotten '80s Comedy With Nick Nolte & Bette Midler

Paul Mazursky's 1986 comedy "Down and Out in Beverly Hills" is a sharp indictment of ultra-moneyed yuppie culture, which was running rampant during the Reagan administration. Culturally speaking, the mid 1980s saw a redoubled effort to enrich the already-wealthy and encourage rich people to become obsessed with conspicuous consumption. Many, many films and TV shows about Beverly Hills were released at this time, delving deep into the cockroach nest where America's wealthy classes gathered and cannibalized each other.

Prominent among these was Mazursky's film about a rich family, the Whitemans, that recently became wealthy thanks to a wire hanger manufacturing empire. The family are all empty and unhappy. Matriarch Barbara (Bette Midler) is attempting to fill her emptiness with increasingly strange renditions of New Age spirituality, while patriarch Dave (Richard Dreyfuss) is filling his own emptiness by having an affair with the family's live-in maid, Carmen (Elizabeth Peña). Their child Max (Evan Richards) is ill-equipped to talk about their gender identity with their parents, and daughter Jenny (Tracy Nelson) may be struggling with an eating disorder.

Into their lives comes Jerry (Nick Nolte), a despondent homeless man who attempts to drown himself in their swimming pool. Dave rescues Jerry, and welcomes him into their household. Jerry's presence is a force for good in the Whitemans' lives, and he introduces ideas of non-materialism into their philosophy, causing them to finally free themselves of the prison of wealth.

"Down and Out" was a modern update of the 1919 René Fauchois play "Boudou Saved from Drowning," itself adapted into a notable 1932 film by Jean Renoir.

A notable piece of trivia about "Down and Out in Beverly Hills": it was the first R-rated film ever distributed by a Disney company — in this case, Touchstone Pictures.