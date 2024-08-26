The Only Main Actor Still Alive From 1964's Dr. Strangelove

Stanley Kubrick's 1964 classic "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" remained depressingly relevant. We live on a planet wherein humans have invented single explosive devices powerful enough to eliminate all life on Earth, and yet they are being handled by whiny, insecure, clownish politicians and violence-obsessed military wonks with impotence and delusions of grandeur. It's telling that one of the biggest hits of 2023, Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer," was also about how petty egos tend to take precedence over the profound immoral invention of the nuclear bomb.

1964 was a time when phrases like "balance of power" were bandied about in the news, all while politicians and pundits argued about the moral righteousness of every major global superpower possessing the ability to destroy the world with equal skill. If everyone on Earth can blow up the planet, surely, then, everything is in perfect balance.

Kubrick understood the absurdity of that idea and made one of the savviest nuclear satires ever made. "Dr. Strangelove" is about a general named Jack D. Ripper (Sterling Hayden), who becomes obsessed with Communism and a non-existent Communist plot "to sap and impurify our precious bodily fluids." His beliefs cause him to order a nuclear attack on Russia — one the U.S. President (Peter Sellers) is unable to stop it, even with the aid of the blustering Buck Turgidson (George C. Scott). Sellers also played a visiting British soldier who interacted directly with Ripper, as well as the twisted ex-Nazi scientist of the title, who is possessed of some pretty bleak ideas of his own. Elsewhere, Slim Pickens plays the pilot of an ill-fated bomber, while Keenan Wynn plays an impatient soldier ordered to attack fellow Americans.

One major cast member is still with us, so let's take a look.