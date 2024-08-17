James Cameron Has One Very Specific Goal With His Avatar Movies

James Cameron's third "Avatar" film, "Avatar: Fire and Ash," is due in theaters in December of 2025. When it is released, only three years will have passed since "Avatar: The Way of Water," the second film in the series. That is a downright tiny span of time, given that 13 years passed between the first "Avatar" and "The Way of Water."

There is certainly an irony to Cameron's filmmaking approach to his "Avatar" movies. By his vision, the distant moon of Pandora is an Eden-like paradise whereupon the locals are psychically linked to a grand Earth Mother-like consciousness that runs through the whole planet. The Na'Vi are gentle and peace-loving, and can connect their brains to flora and fauna with an eerie tendril that grows on their heads. The planet provides and everything is sustainable.

The irony is that Cameron, in order to visualize this idealized natural world, required some of the most advanced artificial filmmaking technology available. He uses state-of-the-art CGI and motion-capture technology to realize the Na'Vi, and all the backgrounds are created via computers. It's gorgeous to look at, and certainly inflames one's imagination toward natural living, but it's the fakest of all possible worlds.

Of course, creating a beautiful world is only a secondary concern for Cameron. In a recent interview with People Magazine, the director admitted that, more than anything, he wants to move an audience. Specifically, Cameron wants to make you cry. This is something the director has been skilled at achieving since he made "Titanic" in 1997, one of the biggest Hollywood weepies ever produced. If Cameron can't make you — and himself — at least a little sad, then his film didn't achieve what it was supposed to.